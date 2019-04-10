Narcotics violations in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported March 30-April 5 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of narcotics violations near Queen Creek reported March 30-April 5 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Possession of narcotic drug, reported at 10:06 a.m. March 31 in the 1700 block of East Pima Road.

Possession of marijuana, reported at 7:23 p.m. April 1 at East Combs Road and North Gantzel Road.

Possession of narcotic drug, reported at 1:01 p.m. April 3 in the 31400 block of North Cactus Drive.

Possession of marijuana, reported at 8:29 a.m. April 4 at East Anastasia Way and North George Street.

Possession of marijuana, reported at 5:28 p.m. April 4 at East Silversmith Trail and North Green Trail.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.