Narcotics violations reported in Queen Creek March 30-April 5 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of narcotics violations reported March 30-April 5 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Narcotics/other drugs, reported at 12:52 p.m. April 3 in the 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Narcotics/other drugs, reported at 3:08 p.m. April 4 in the 18600 block of East Jacaranda Boulevard.

Narcotics/other drugs, reported at 2:12 p.m. April 5 in the 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

