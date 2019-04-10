Narcotics violations reported in Queen Creek March 30-April 5 to MCSO

Apr 10th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of narcotics violations reported March 30-April 5 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Narcotics/other drugs, reported at 12:52 p.m. April 3 in the 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road.
  • Narcotics/other drugs, reported at 3:08 p.m. April 4 in the 18600 block of East Jacaranda Boulevard.
  • Narcotics/other drugs, reported at 2:12 p.m. April 5 in the 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie