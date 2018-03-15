National group accredits health care in Maricopa County jails

The National Commission on Correctional Health Care has found no deficiencies at any of the five Maricopa County jails, county officials stated this week in a release.
The NCCHC team toured county jails in December and reviewed dozens of medical records, policies and reports to reach its conclusion, the release stated, adding the results show staff is committed to providing a high level of care to patients.
“Many of the people who come through our jails have significant physical and mental health issues, and the stakes for providing proper treatment are high,” said Steve Chucri, chairman of the board of supervisors. “I applaud the doctors, nurses and detention officers who are bringing innovative ideas that improve outcomes.”
Dr. Grant Phillips, medical director of Correctional Health Services, said NCCHC accreditation, which is valid for three years, “represents a culmination of the excellent relationship that exists between CHS and MCSO. Only through close collaboration and teamwork on every level is the delivery of health care in our large system possible.”
CHS regained accreditation in 2012, and both agencies were recognized as Facility of the Year in 2015. Sheriff Paul Penzone echoed the sentiment that a strong partnership is the key to the success.
“Our outstanding detention officers have to balance the safety of all staff with the healthcare needs of inmates,” he said. “They are often put in the position of being first responders. Both groups rely on each other, and I’m proud this symbiotic relationship is being recognized at the national level.”
The Maricopa County Jail system is the fifth largest in the United States.
