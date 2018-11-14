National Native American Heritage Month colleges valleywide

Native American History Month events are scheduled through Dec. 1 at all Maricopa Community Colleges. (Submitted photo)

The community is invited to participate in Maricopa Community Colleges’ National Native American Heritage Month celebration.

Dance, art, discussions are among events taking place through Dec. 1 at all 10 Maricopa Community Colleges, according to a press release noting that former President George Bush approved, in 1990, a joint resolution designating November National American Indian Heritage Month.

Different events throughout the district allow people to experience American Indian Culture through awareness, art, events, presentations, traditional teachings, discussion, or storytelling as a way in everyday life that students honor their heritage, keeping their history and culture alive, the release said.

“MCCCD tries to create gatherings throughout the year that encourage the active participation of Americans Indians and community to learn about their cultural heritage and history,” said Ana Cuddington, director of the American Indian Program at Scottsdale Community College,” in a prepared statement.

Events created to celebrate Native Americans in their historical and modern impact provide an opportunity for an increased knowledge and cultural understanding of another group, said the release on planned events and activities promoting diversity, awareness and tolerance.

For a full list of events at the various colleges go to: http://events.maricopa.edu/event/native-american-heritage-month-2018.

