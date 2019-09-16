New Arizona law helps protect vulnerable adults, seniors from financial exploitation

Arizona Corporation Commission offices at 1200 W. Washington St. in Phoenix. (ACC)

The Arizona Corporation Commission will be enforcing Arizona’s newest law to protect vulnerable adults and senior investors from financial exploitation.

SB 1483 went into effect Aug. 27, allowing securities dealers and investment advisory firms to report suspected or attempted financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and delay such a disbursement or transaction, according to a release.

The new law enables the firms to impose an initial delay of disbursements from an eligible adult’s account for up to 15 business days if financial exploitation is suspected. The firms are required to report the delay within two business days to the commission or the Department of Economic Security — Adult Protective Services, which can extend the delay for an additional 10 days or longer.

If additional delay is needed, a court can extend the time, according to the release.

The law also provides immunity from administrative or civil liability to qualified individuals for taking actions permitted under the act.

The new law seeks to help protect individuals who are over 65 or who are unable to protect themselves from abuse, neglect or exploitation by others because of a physical or mental impairment. (Queen Creek Crime Prevention Posse)

According to the 2010 Investor Protection Trust Elder Fraud Survey, one out of every five citizens over the age of 65 has been victimized by a financial fraud, the release states.

The new law seeks to help protect individuals who are over 65 years old or who are unable to protect themselves from abuse, neglect or exploitation by others because of a physical or mental impairment.

“Protecting senior investors has long been a top priority for the Corporation Commission,” ACC Chairman Bob Burns said in the release. “Early detection and reporting of financial exploitation are critical to help prevent elder financial abuse and the devastating financial and emotional impacts that ensue.”

The commission has set up a page on its website to provide information of the new law and to receive complaints. The page is at azcc.gov/securities/investor-complaints-and-reporting/reporting-financial-exploitation-of-a-vulnerable-adult.

Assistance is available to the public by contacting the commission’s investigator on duty by telephone at 602-542-0662 or by email at securitiesdiv@azcc.gov.

Arizona Corporation Commission

The Arizona Corporation Commission was established by the state’s constitution to regulate public utilities and business incorporation. The corporation commission is Arizona’s co-equal, fourth branch of government.​

The five commissioners elected to the corporation commission oversee executive, legislative and judicial proceedings on behalf of Arizonans when it comes to their water, electricity, telephone and natural gas resources as well as the regulation of securities, pipeline and railroad safety. Go to azcc.gov.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.