New emergency request service operates in Maricopa County

A new program – Call if you can. Text if you can’t. – began this week, allowing people in imminent danger and unable to talk to a 9-1-1 operator the ability to text to 9-1-1.
The launch of the service is the result of the collaborative efforts of the Maricopa Association of Governments, Maricopa Region 9-1-1 and other public agencies working with members of the disability community, the Arizona Center for Disability Law and the National Association of the Deaf, according to a release announcing the program.
“Texting has become a very important means of communication, and we are excited to bring this technology to 9-1-1 service following months of united efforts and leadership,” stated Jackie Meck, Maricopa Association of Governments chair and Buckeye mayor. “This is a crucial alternative to a voice call when someone is in danger and can’t talk out loud.”
Voice calling is always the best option because texting does not automatically provide dispatchers a location. It also doesn’t work with group texts, and language translations are not available at this time, the release stated.
While calling is preferred, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton stated texting capability may help save lives. “We’re using technology to help individuals with disabilities, who may otherwise have difficulty connecting with first responders in an emergency,” he said. “This also is an invaluable service for those who are in a situation where it may be too dangerous to call 9-1-1.”
Rose Daly-Rooney, legal director at the Arizona Center for Disability Law, stated: “Technology often opens doors and makes life easier, and texting to 9-1-1 will allow people who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired to summon emergency services, report crimes and summon aid for others.”
The new system was installed in December, and public safety call center personnel have been trained over the past several months, according to the release.
