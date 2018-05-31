New fire restrictions in place until further notice

No campfires are allowed under the Stage II restrictions that took effect Friday, May 25, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Some other restrictions in the affected areas include no smoking except in a vehicle or building, no chainsaw use 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and no fireworks.

Officials stated in a release the restrictions will remain in place until they are rescinded by authorities.

Restrictions apply to the following state-owned and state-managed lands within the two counties:

All state trust lands outside incorporated municipalities.

All Game and Fish Commission wildlife areas and department properties outside incorporated municipalities.

All state parks outside incorporated municipalities – state parks will remain open with fire restrictions in place.

All Department of Transportation highway, right-of-way property outside incorporated municipalities, not owned by federal land management agencies.

Restrictions include:

No campfires. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal fire or wood stove, including in developed campgrounds or improved sites is prohibited.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

No chainsaw use 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gun gas, unless while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations is prohibited.

Fireworks or another incendiary device are prohibited.

Mechanical and industrial prohibitions include, operating any internal combustion engine, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame and using an explosive.

For statewide fire restriction information firerestrictions.us/az/

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.