New format for Queen Creek Town Council meetings

Mar 27th, 2019 · by · Comments:

A Town Council meeting at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

Beginning at the April 3 Queen Creek Town Council meeting, the flow of the meeting agenda will change.

The meetings, which will continue to begin at 5:30 p.m., will start with ceremonial matters, committee reports and public comment before the Town Council adjourns to closed-door executive sessions, according to a release.

Previously, Town Council meetings began with the executive session.

Visit QueenCreek.org to view Town Council agendas. Meetings will continue to take place on the first and third Wednesdays of the month in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

“The new flow will provide a more defined time for the public to attend ceremonial matters and to make a public comment,” according to the release.

Town Council meetings are broadcast live at QueenCreek.org and at Ustream.tv/councilmeeting. Recordings of previous meetings are available on the town’s website.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie