New format for Queen Creek Town Council meetings

Beginning at the April 3 Queen Creek Town Council meeting, the flow of the meeting agenda will change.

The meetings, which will continue to begin at 5:30 p.m., will start with ceremonial matters, committee reports and public comment before the Town Council adjourns to closed-door executive sessions, according to a release.

Previously, Town Council meetings began with the executive session.

Visit QueenCreek.org to view Town Council agendas. Meetings will continue to take place on the first and third Wednesdays of the month in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

“The new flow will provide a more defined time for the public to attend ceremonial matters and to make a public comment,” according to the release.

Town Council meetings are broadcast live at QueenCreek.org and at Ustream.tv/councilmeeting. Recordings of previous meetings are available on the town’s website.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.