North and south connection to SR 24 is paramount Queen Creek transportation need

As population continues to grow in the Southeast Valley from Mesa to San Tan Valley — and Queen Creek in between — the flow of traffic continues to exceed the capacity of its roads going into State Route 24.
Although Ellsworth from Queen Creek to Germann roads is going to expand from four lanes to six by November, the burgeoning traffic along Ellsworth and Germann are 50,000 motorists a day — when 35,000 is the capacity.
Queen Creek Road is already 10,000 motorists over capacity each day, according to the traffic models completed by the Maricopa Association of Governments.
Troy White, Queen Creek public works director, stressed during town council’s April 18 meeting the importance of north-south roadways going into SR 24 and those that need to be extended into that state route.
San Tan Valley currently has a population of 105,000, and Queen Creek’s population is about 44,000. Traffic is everywhere, coming from all directions, mostly in the morning and afternoon. And more traffic is expected to come, officials contend.
“State Route 24 is the gateway into the entire Valley’s entire freeway system,” Mr. White said. “Ellsworth, Signal Butte and Meridian roads are very critical for the Town of Queen Creek as we move into the future. We really need to make the best out of Meridian, Ironwood, and Ellsworth roads because traffic coming through San Tan Valley are going to use these roads to get through our town.”
Mr. White said his department’s focus for 2018 are beginning Meridian Road improvements from Germann Road to SR 24 and Meridian Road between Combs to Germann. These projects were made possible through intergovernmental agreements between Queen Creek and Pinal County. They are expected to begin construction in July.
Queen Creek also is partnering with the city of Mesa for road improvements on Ellsworth Road from Germann to SR 24 and Signal Butte road close to SR 24.
From Loop 101 to Power Road, there are 10 access points onto Loop 202, but just two going toward Queen Creek.
“Imagine, it just isn’t feasible,” Mr. White said of traveling in those areas, trying to get to SR 24.
“It won’t be feasible for San Tan Valley or Queen Creek for that matter. People who are driving up from the south can’t get to Meridian and Ironwood. With the widening of Ellsworth Road and if Meridian were to connect to SR 24, that would be a help. Motorists aren’t going to drive backward to Ironwood to get to SR 24. As soon as we can make that happen, hopefully by 2021, that will start to help open things up.”
During his presentation, Mr. White also was quick to say that the railroad tracks in the middle of Queen Creek also make its traffic grid a little more difficult to navigate its east-west arterial roads, especially Queen Creek Road, Chandler Heights Boulevard and Hunt Empire because they are not through roads.
Councilman Jeff Brown asked Mr. White about the costs of three of the main road improvement projects needed, which could range from $23 million to $29 million:
- Ellsworth Road lane expansion (four to six lanes): from Germann to SR 24: $7-10 million.
- Signal Butte (adding one lane in each direction): between Germann to Pecos: $6 million.
- Meridian Road expansion (more expense due to being in a flood plain) to SR 24: $10-13 million.