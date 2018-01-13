notMYkid to present program to parents about substance abuse Jan. 17

Parents do not need to be part of Queen Creek school district to attend
Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, will host a presentation for parents on substance abuse from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, in its library.
This event is open to adult community members only as some content will not be suitable for children, according to the event flier.
Attendees do not need to be a part of the district or high school.
The parent program will help provide information about how to protect children and/or extended family members from the growing problem of substance abuse and addiction, according to the flier.
It also will discuss recent trends and commonly abused drugs.
Topics will include:
- tips on talking to family members about substance abuse,
- an overview of legal implications, and
- resources on how to create a prevention plan for the family.
Information will be presented by notMYkid, a Scottsdale-based organization that empowers and educates youth, families and communities with the knowledge and courage to identify and prevent negative youth behavior.
Not My Kid is the organization that Queen Creek High School Health and Wellness is working with to present to parents, students and faculty, according to a press release.
The presentation has been made available to the high school as part of the High School Health and Wellness Grant provided by Arizona’s Office of the Governor.
For more information, visit qcusd.org or call the school district office at 480-987-5935. Or, visit the notMYkid website or call its office at 602-652-0163.