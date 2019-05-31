Ocotillo Road lane shift, other road construction planned in Queen Creek

Queen Creek area roadway restrictions through June 9 include:

Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Rittenhouse Road and Crismon Road for water and sewer line install, 24-hour April 16-July 30. Market Place Drive full closure at 187th Street for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 8-June 30. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shift at 187th Street for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6-June 30. Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Power Road and 187th Street for utility work, 24-hour May 6-June 30. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Signal Butte Road and 220th Street for pothole work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 20-June 5. Ocotillo Road westbound and eastbound lane shifts between Signal Butte Road and Ironwood Road for potholing, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 29-June 14. Ellsworth Road full closure between Sierra Park Boulevard and Ellsworth Loop Road for bridge deck pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. on May 31 to 5 p.m. on June 2. Ocotillo Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Sossaman Road and Hawes Road for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 29-June 7. Power Road southbound lane shift between Village Parkway and Brooks Farms for micro seal work, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8. Ellsworth Road northbound lane shift between Ryan Road and Germann Road for asphalt work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jun. 7. Hawes Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Chandler Heights Road and Via De Arboles for traffic light install, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 31-July 16. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shift at Combs Road for road alignment work, 24-hour June 2-July 7. Combs Road full closure between Rittenhouse Road and Meridian Road for road alignment work, 24-hour, June 2-July 7.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic, according to a release.

