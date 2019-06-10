Ocotillo Road subdivision home designs to be reviewed by Queen Creek planning commission

Ashton Woods is requesting approval of 12 new standard plans on 166 lots in Parcels 2 and 7 of the Spur Cross subdivision at the northeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads. (Town of Queen Creek)

Residential design review of two housing subdivisions on Ocotillo Road are to be discussed at the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission’s 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, meeting and work session in the Community Chambers 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Items on the meeting agenda are:

Discussion and possible action on Spur Cross Parcels 2 and 7 residential design review. Ashton Woods is requesting approval of 12 new standard plans with three elevations each to be constructed on 166 lots in Parcels 2 and 7 of the Spur Cross subdivision at the northeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads.

Discussion and possible action on Providence Homes at Nauvoo Station residential design review. Providence Homes is requesting approval of five new standard plans with a minimum of three elevations each (four styles in total) to be constructed on 28 lots of the overall 478-lot Nauvoo Station subdivision at the northwest corner of Crismon and Ocotillo roads.

Providence Homes is requesting approval of five new standard plans to be constructed on 28 lots of the overall 478-lot Nauvoo Station subdivision at the northwest corner of Crismon and Ocotillo roads. (Town of Queen Creek)

At the work session, the commission is to hear updates on:

the development fee impact, from Ryan Fielder, senior budget analyst.

an Arizona State Land annexation and rezone, from Brett Burningham, development services director; and Erik Swanson, principal planner.

zoning ordinance text amendments, from Kyle Barichello, planner II.

