October declared ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’ in Queen Creek

The historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, in purple to raise awareness of this important issue and the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (Submitted photo)

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney recently signed a proclamation declaring the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Queen Creek is joining cities and towns across the valley in Lighting Arizona Purple, an effort to help end domestic violence, according to a release.

Throughout the month of October, the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building will be purple to raise awareness of this important issue. The community is encouraged to participate in the awareness effort by wearing purple on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“Domestic violence destroys families and weakens communities, with long-lasting impacts,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “It is dangerous for victims and our first responders. This month provides an opportunity to bring awareness to this serious issue and share information about available support.”

For resources or more information about domestic violence, go to AZMAG.gov or GOCYF.az.gov.

