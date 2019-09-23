October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Maricopa County Administration Building, 301 W. Jefferson St. in Phoenix, will be lit purple throughout the month. (Maricopa County)

Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors recently issued a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The county’s efforts create an opportunity for residents and Maricopa County’s more than 13,000 employees to learn about domestic violence prevention, according to a release.

“One out of four women, and one out of 10 men experience domestic violence,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5, said in the release. “If you know someone who’s in a bad situation, we want to be able to provide help and point them in the right direction.”

Just last year, there were at least 85 deaths as a result of domestic violence in Arizona. Approximately 60% of those happened in Maricopa County, according to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

“It’s an important issue in our community. People need to be aware of it,” Chairman Bill Gates, District 3, said in the release. “We are excited to be partnering with the city of Phoenix, State of Arizona and community organizations to shine a light on this issue.”

Throughout the month of October, the county will have events to increase awareness. These include:

Color the County: The Maricopa County Administration Building, 301 W. Jefferson St. in Phoenix, will be lit purple throughout the month.

Wear Purple Day: On Thursday, Oct. 24, residents and employees are encouraged to wear purple to demonstrate commitment to ending domestic violence. Post aphoto online with: #ColorTheCounty.

Maricopa County will be collecting full-size toiletries to donate to domestic violence shelters. You can donate at any Maricopa County Library.

District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo will host a series of employee coffee events during October to share information and resources. He will be joined by representatives from the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, Chicanos Por La Causa – De Colores, and Maricopa County Employee Benefits.

