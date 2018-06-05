Officials offer monsoon safety advice Monsoon Awareness Week, June 10-15, kicks off a season lasting through September that brings dust storms, thunderstorms and flash floods. Monsoon safety tips in a release sent out by Queen Creek officials include: Move inside and avoid travel during storms.

If driving during a dust storm with limited visibility, pull off the road and get as far to the right as possible. Turn off the car and headlights. Set the parking brake and do not step on the brake pedal.

Stay clear of trees, power lines and telephone poles during thunderstorms; remain inside for at least 30 minutes after the last thunder.

Do not drive into flooded roadways or go around barricades.

Do not play or allow children to play in flood waters.

