Officials remind Queen Creek residents to be prepared for emergencies

September is National Preparedness Month.

The designation is a reminder for individuals and families to be ready for any of several emergency issues from extended heat waves to wildfires to calls for evacuation of homes and communities.

NPM encourages households, businesses and communities to plan for such emergencies.

“Preparedness is a shared responsibility that takes input and work from the community,” according to a release. “A resilient community is one that’s prepared for an emergency, and that preparation can’t be done solely by local officials.

“It takes individuals, families, business, schools, faith-based organizations and community-based organizations getting involved and joining together.”

Ready.Gov provides the following tips to help prepare for an emergency:

Make and emergency plan.

Check insurance coverage.

Learn skills needed to survive until help can arrive.

Sign up for emergency alerts and warnings.

According to the release, major disasters can overwhelm first responder agencies, empowering individuals to lend support.

To help train residents for local emergency situations, Queen Creek offers a Community Emergency Response Team program. The 20-hour course is conducted once a year in the spring.

For more information, or to register, visit QueenCreek.org/CERT.

For more preparedness information: fema.gov and ready.gov.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.