Orangewood rezoning ordinance accepted by Council

The Queen Creek Town Council approved on consent the Orangewood Planned Area Development Rezone ordinance.

The decision came during a regular council meeting Wednesday, Dec. 5, following the initial request from Sean Lake, Pew and Lake PLC, to rezone certain rural estates to a mixture of urban and suburban development with a planned area developments overlay for 93 lots on approximately 44 acres.

Located on the northwest corner of 220th Street and Cloud Road, according to a city staff report, minimum lot sizes range from 10,500-15,000 square feet at a density of two dwelling unit per gross acre or 2.89 dwelling unit per net acre. This works out to about 93 units.

Thirteen of the lots will associate with the suburban development zoning, making the lot coverage for this portion of the development consistent with the other 80 lots under the urban development zoning.

Visuals included in the staff report showed the neighborhood open space plus surrounding zoning designations including the Queen Creek Wash and The Villages Phase 2 to the north; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse and vacant land to the south on Cloud Road; Cloud Creek Ranch to the east; along with Hastings Farm Parcel G and the Kowalski residence to the west.

The applicant proposes to increase the maximum lot coverage from about 35 percent to 40 percent with about 5 percent more for each if there’s a porch included. However, the minimum lot sizes in the PAD are considered larger than zoning ordinance standards, the report detailed.

The proposed Orangewood subdivision will be a gated community with private streets, described the report of a citrus tree-lined community with a pedestrian path.