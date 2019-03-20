Orangewood subdivision at Cloud, 220th to have 93 lots

Vacant property on the northwest corner of Cloud Road and 220th Street is to become a gated 93-lot Orangewood housing subdivision, Queen Creek’s planning and zoning commission was told recently.

“Something notable I wanted to point out, homes along the northern and eastern boundaries are going to be restricted to a single-story,” Steven Ester, planner I, said at the March 13 commission meeting.

The commission voted 6-0 on March 13, with Chairman Shaine Alleman absent, to approve a preliminary plat for the 44-acre Orangewood subdivision. Sean Lake of Pew and Lake is the applicant.

A 12-foot, multiuse trail is planned along the northern perimeter of the project on the south bank of the Queen Creek Wash and a 12-foot trail on the eastern perimeter to connect Cloud Road to the northern trail, Mr. Ester said to the commission.

A central amenity has a community garden, ping-pong tables, tire swings and a treehouse play structure, he said.

Commissioner Lea Spall asked if an irrigation ditch on Cloud Road would remain or be buried.

Mr. Ester said it would be undergounded.

Residents in the Orangewood subdivision will have one point of access off of Cloud Road and a 20-foot emergency access for services is planned at the lower southeastern corner of the site, Mr. Ester said in a memo to the commission.

