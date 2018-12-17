‘Outlander’ author Diana Gabaldon to visit Queen Creek Library

Diana Gabaldon (Submitted Photo)

The Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, will host New York Times bestselling author Diana Gabaldon from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 in the Zane Grey Community Room.

Ms. Gabaldon is the author of the bestselling The Outlander series, which features books such as “Outlander,” “Dragon Fly in Amber” and “Voyager,” among several others. She’s also written a spin-off series centered around Lord John Grey from the “Outlander” novels.

These novels have been adapted into a graphic novel, a musical album and a TV show airing on Starz under the same name.

During her time visiting, Ms. Gabaldon will read from her book, host a question-and-answer session and sign books, according to a press release. Those who attend are limited to only two books for the signing.

The event is free to the public but those who plan to attend must register via the library’s website. This includes any children who plan on attending the event.

Registration for the event begins Wednesday, Jan. 12. Once registered, attendees will receive more information regarding the event via email.

