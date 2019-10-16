Overnight lane closures on I-10 in Chandler, Gila River Indian Community for sign installation

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment. (ADOT)

Drivers who travel Interstate 10 in Chandler and on the Gila River Indian Community should plan for lane closures over the next several nights while Arizona Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to install overhead signs and pavement markings.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place, according to a release:

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Queen Creek Road from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Riggs and Goodyear roads from 9 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 17, to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Nelson and Gasline roads from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 , to 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

I-10 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions (left lanes closed) at Dirk Lay Road from 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 , to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.