Overnight southbound Loop 101 ramp closures between Guadalupe and Elliot roads July 5-7

Overnight ramp closures are scheduled on the Price Freeway this weekend. (ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers on the Price Freeway to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following overnight ramp closures are scheduled to be in place July 5-7:

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Guadalupe Road and off-ramp at Elliot Road will both be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, July 5, to 6 a.m. Saturday, July 6, and from 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 7.

The right lane of the southbound Price Freeway between Guadalupe and Elliot roads will also be closed during these times.

Drivers on the southbound Price Freeway should plan on using alternate on- and off-ramps to reach their destinations.

The closures are needed as work continues on the ADOT construction project that will add new general-purpose lanes on the Price Freeway between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 (Santan Freeway).

Visit the project webpage at azdot.gov for more information.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.