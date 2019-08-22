Overnight southbound Loop 101 restrictions at Broadway Road in Tempe Aug. 25

Drivers who use southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway at night in Tempe should plan for possible delays while restrictions are in place at Broadway Road from 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

Arizona Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to improve lane stripes and other pavement markings, according to a release.

The restrictions include:

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed. Drivers can detour along the southbound Price frontage road and enter Loop 101 at Baseline Road.

The right two lanes along southbound Loop 101 between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue will be closed.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

