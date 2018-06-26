Pan de Vida, Care Inc. receive funds from East Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Pan de Vida, a nonprofit organization in Queen Creek, on June 20 was given $3,553 that was raised at the Seventh Annual East Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, which was held in March in Queen Creek.

The nonprofit Care Inc. was given a check for $1,893.

“The purpose of the event is to bring folks from nonprofit- and health-based organizations, businesses and governments together to meet the needs of our communities,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said at the June 20 council meeting.

“The theme of this year’s event was “serving one another.’ The proceeds of each year goes to a local nonprofit from the hosting city or town as well as to Care Inc. to continue those collaborative efforts throughout the year,” he said.

The event was held 7-9 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, at the aviation hangar building at Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s Williams Campus, 5733 S. Sossaman Road in Mesa.

Participating cities and towns included Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Cave Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Tempe.

