Parks and recreation master plan update approved by town council

A plan updating Queen Creek’s 2005 parks, trails and open space master plan was approved by the town council at a May 16 meeting.

“There have been substantial changes in our community since the original plan was approved more than 10 years ago,” Mayor Gail Barney said in a release.

“Not only was the plan approved prior to the Great Recession, legislative changes impacted how we could fund the plan,” he said.

“This update takes all of those changes into consideration, along with extensive public input. We greatly appreciate the time and effort our residents and stakeholders devoted to helping develop this plan, and based on their input, we know parks and recreation continue to be important features of our fantastic community,” Mayor Barney said in the release.

The parks and recreation master plan update supports several of the town’s strategic priorities, outlined in the Corporate Strategic Plan, while acknowledging the town’s limited resources and other priorities including transportation and public safety.

Having a strong parks system with opportunities for recreation are both key factors in a quality lifestyle. The high level of thoughtful planning and development of those amenities results in superior infrastructure, according to the release.

The plan outlines where the town has been, where it is today and where it intends to go over the next 10 years, relevant to parks and recreation. The two final sections focus on goals, strategies and actions, and how the town will reach the 10-year plan. The plan may be viewed online at QueenCreek.org/PlanQCParks.

Now that the master plan has been approved, town officials can work to develop the infrastructure improvement plan to fund the plan. The plan will be funded with a combination of impact fees (new growth) paying for approximately 40 percent and the town’s general fund (non-growth) paying for approximately 60 percent, according to the release.

The town does not intend to implement any new taxes or fees to fund the town’s portion of the plan, according to the release.

The town will celebrate the opening of its newest park, Mansel Carter Oasis Park, this fall. The 48-acre park will include ballfields, a splash pad, an inclusive play area, wheel park and the town’s first fishing lake. Located near Sossaman and Ocotillo roads, the park will also have a trailhead connecting it to the Queen Creek Wash.

For more information about the parks and recreation master plan, visit QueenCreek.org/PlanQCParks. For more information about activities and events, follow the town on Facebook.com/qcrecreation or Twitter.com/TOQC_official.

