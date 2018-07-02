Part-time traffic court to use Queen Creek Community Chambers

Traveling to a Maricopa County traffic court to pay a fine or plead not guilty to speeding could be as simple as heading to a town of Queen Creek building.

An intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County to provide a part-time civil traffic court in town facilities was recently approved by the Queen Creek Town Council.

Voting yes on June 20 were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Councilman Jake Hoffman Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant and Jeff Brown (by phone). Councilwoman Julia Wheatley was absent.

The agreement allows Maricopa County to conduct a part-time civil traffic court in the Community Chambers one day a month, Tracy Corman, assistant to the town manager, said in a memo to the council.

The Community Chambers/Law Enforcement building is at 20727 E. Civic Parkway and is used for city council meetings.

Judge Goodman from San Tan Justice Court and his staff will use the Community Chambers to hold civil traffic court 1:30-3:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

Only cases from District 6 would be heard and Maricopa County would provide any additional equipment needed beyond what is already available in the space, Ms. Corman said in the memo.

There will not be any payments processed on-site during the part-time court. All payments will be made online or over the phone, she said.

The town council approved the agreement originally on Jan. 17, but Maricopa County requested changes to the document that required a second approval by the town. The changes include:

Removal of language pertaining to services deemed unnecessary for the part-time civil traffic court such as the provision of personnel including prosecutors and public defenders.

The county also included the option at the end of the 10-year term for a one-time renewal of the IGA for an additional 10 years.

“Bringing all District 6 civil traffic cases to a part-time court in Queen Creek will provide a closer location for town residents attending court,” Ms. Corman said.

“Holding a part-time court in Queen Creek will also result in a small amount of savings for travel time for our deputies,” she said.

Because deputies travel to court outside of their normal shifts, their travel time is measured from their homes. It is estimated that holding court in Queen Creek results in approximately four hours of travel time savings per month, she said.

This number of hours is relatively small because the majority of traffic citations are resolved through traffic school attendance or by paying the fines and do not end up being contested in court, she said.

For example, there were 19 subpoenas for deputies to attend court between September-December 2017, while there were 1,169 traffic citations/violations issued during that same period, she said.

Maricopa County shall be permitted the use of certain personal property belonging to Queen Creek within the Community Chambers including:

The dais and staff seating.

Microphones attached to the dais and podium.

Monitors and projection screens.

Fixed seating and other free-standing chairs.

Free-standing tables.

