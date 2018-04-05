Pavement maintenance contract approved for 3 Queen Creek bridges

An agreement and work order for DBA Construction to do $101,846 in pavement maintenance to bridge decking in Queen Creek was approved March 21 by the town council.
DBA Construction Inc. will furnish labor, equipment and materials to provide a polymer sealcoat to the bridge decks at Chandler Heights Road Bridge over the Sonoqui Wash, Sossaman Road Bridge over Queen Creek Wash and Hawes Road Bridge over the Queen Creek Wash, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.
“The coating will provide an impermeable barrier against water and seal small surface cracks, extending the life of the concrete deck,” he said.
Voting for the agreement in a consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
The work is scheduled for late spring 2018 and will be completed in about one week, Mr. White said.
One half of the road deck will be closed during application, with flagging operations in place. The material cures in about four to eight hours, he said.
