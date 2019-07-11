Pavement repair work requires overnight closures of Loop 202 Santan Freeway

Traffic will detour along the Power Road off- and on-ramps. Drivers can also use U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) to avoid the closures. (ADOT)

Work to repair pavement on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the east Valley will require overnight closures at Power Road beginning Friday, July 12, and continuing through next week.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan extra travel time as delays are possible while closures are in place as follows:

9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, July 13

9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, July 14

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. The last scheduled closure will be lifted at 5 a.m. Friday, July 19.

Traffic will detour along the Power Road off- and on-ramps. Drivers can also use U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) to avoid the closures.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

