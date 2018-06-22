Paving, tree trimming, more affect driving in Queen Creek

Town officials have pointed out several areas where drivers should exercise caution in the next week and into July.

According to the latest updates, road improvements, utility work and other projects will affect traffic for a variety of reasons at the following locations:

Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for asphalt removal and paving. Work will take place 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, July 13. Empire Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between Ellsworth Road and Creekside Lane will be necessary for utility work, 24 hours daily through Friday, July 13. Roadway improvements will result in lane shifts along eastbound and westbound Riggs Road from Power to Hawes roads, 24 hours daily until Saturday June 30. Sossaman Road’s northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted from Via Park Street to Indiana Avenue for roadway improvements, 24 hours to Saturday, June 30. Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be necessary between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements, 24 hours Monday, June 25, through Wednesday, Oct. 31. Ellsworth Avenue will be closed between Ellsworth Road and old Hunt Highway for road improvements until Monday, July 9. Lane shifts will occur along westbound Rittenhouse Road at 211thWay for utility work, 9 a.m-2 p.m. to Sunday, July 1. Ellsworth Road southbound lane shifts will be required at Fulton Parkway for a gateway quarter approach main, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, June 29. Lane shifts will occur on Queen Creek Road eastbound between 214thStreet and Crismon Road for underground utility work. 24 hours Thursday-Friday, June 28-29. Utility work will result in eastbound lane shifts on eastbound Chandler Heights Road at the intersection of Hawes Road, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, June 25-26. There will be lane shifts along Ellsworth Loop Road northbound between Chandler Heights and Ellsworth roads for tree trimming, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, July 6. Cloud Road eastbound lanes shifts will be required for tree trimming between Ellsworth Loop Road and 210thWay, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday, July 6. Tree trimming will force lane shifts along northbound Ellsworth Loop Road between Cloud Road and Via De Palmas, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, July 6.

Town officials also stated that northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required at various locations: Ellsworth Loop, Sossaman, Ocotillo, Rittenhouse and Queen Creek roads, for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. until Friday, June 29.

