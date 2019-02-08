PCSO arrests Acuna, 42, of San Tan Valley in connection with sale of fentanyl

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently completed a one-month investigation after receiving information about fentanyl being sold in the San Tan Valley area.

Vladimir Acuna, 42, of San Tan Valley, was arrested Feb. 7 on charges of possession for sale of narcotic drugs and transportation for the sale of narcotic drugs, PCSO said in a release.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Acuna would meet his clients in the parking lot of local businesses to sell the drugs,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in the release.

“This is the second fentanyl dealer our narcotics detectives have arrested in about a month,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release.

“The opioid epidemic is a huge priority for the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. We are going after these dealers because drugs are killing people in our community and communities across our nation.”

Mr. Acuna had almost $5,000 when he was taken into custody, PCSO said.

Another suspect was with Mr. Acuna when he was arrested. Deputies found small bags of marijuana that were individually-packaged to be sold on Jesse Mota, 19, of Gilbert. Mr. Mota was being charged with possession of marijuana and possession for sale of marijuana, PCSO said.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.