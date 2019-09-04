PCSO deputies arrest suspect in armed robbery of Coolidge bank

Roy Rushing

At about 7:30 a.m. Sept. 2, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information that 49-year-old Roy Rushing may be hiding in the Coolidge area. Mr. Rushing was wanted for an armed robbery that occurred at a bank in Coolidge, PCSO said.

Deputies spotted Mr. Rushing leaving a residence near Arizona Boulevard and Vah Ki Inn Road with a female driving the vehicle, according to a release.

The vehicle failed to yield when deputies attempted a traffic stop. A short pursuit occurred and ended when the vehicle wrecked and flipped at the corner of Main Street and Pima Avenue in Coolidge, PCSO said.

Mr. Rushing was pinned on the passenger side of the vehicle. The female was extricated through the driver-side door. Mr. Rushing was unpinned and both were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, PCSO said.

Further investigations revealed that the female driver was held against her will at knifepoint and ordered to flee from law enforcement, PCSO said.

“I want to commend my deputies for taking another dangerous criminal off the streets,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release. “Despite his reckless behavior, we’re thankful that nobody else was seriously injured.”

Mr. Rushing is to be booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. In addition to the charges stemming from the Coolidge armed robbery, he is facing charges such as kidnapping, aggravated assault, and misconduct involving a weapon, PCSO said.

