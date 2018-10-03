PCSO looks for suspect who attempted to run over deputies with truck

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who attempted to run over deputies Monday, Oct. 1, with a truck as they began speaking to the driver.

The incident took place at 9:30 p.m. near the 5200 Block of East Red Bird Lane in San Tan Valley.

Deputies approached the vehicle and started to speak with the driver, 26-year-old Dario Francisco Quinonez Dorame of San Tan Valley, according to a PCSO release.

“The suspect was uncooperative and refused to listen to the deputy’s commands,” the release stated.

The driver put the truck in reverse and crashed it into a citizen’s car before charging at deputies, attempting to run them over, authorities stated.

Deputies fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, which the suspect crashed into a patrol car before taking off on foot.

No deputies were injured, and the suspect’s injuries are unknown.

Deputies learned the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location should call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. The main number is 520-866-5111.

