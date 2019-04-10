PCSO Narcotics Unit arrests San Tan Valley boy, 17

After a nearly one-month investigation, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a 17-year-old San Tan Valley boy in connection with selling drugs in the area.

On March 13, the PCSO Narcotics Unit received a tip from the public concerning possible illegal drug activity near the 31400 block of Cactus Drive in San Tan Valley. The investigation revealed the 17-year-old suspect was selling various types of drugs to include marijuana and Butane Hash Oil in the Ranch Bella Vista Subdivision, PCSO said in a release.

Investigators arrested the suspect on April 3. At the time of his arrest, he was found with a .40-caliber handgun. During a search of his home, detectives found two pounds of marijuana, 39 cartridges of BHO, 20 hydroxyzine pills, suspected MDMA and eight sheets of suspected LSD with more than 150 individual doses, PCSO said.

“We want to thank the citizen who let us know this was happening. This is a great example of community policing. We cannot do our jobs effectively without the community’s help,” PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release.

“If you are able to, please download our Pinal County Sheriff’s Office app. It is a simple way to send in anonymous tips. You can even include pictures and video. The information goes directly to our investigators,” he said.

The suspect is facing multiple counts of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, and misconduct involving weapons, PCSO said.

