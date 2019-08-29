Pegasus Airpark rezoning before Queen Creek Town Council Sept. 4

An aerial photo of Pegasus Airpark, east of the northeast corner of Empire Boulevard and Ellsworth Road. (Town of Queen Creek)

The Pegasus Airpark Flight Association is seeking to rezone 49.44 acres for continued use of a runway and associated hangars east of the northeast corner of Empire Boulevard and Ellsworth Road.

The Queen Creek Town Council. (Town of Queen Creek)

A public hearing and vote on the rezoning and a separate request for adding a hangar lot are slated at the Sept. 4 meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not held before 7 p.m.

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 14 voted to recommend the Town Council approve the Pegasus Airpark rezoning from residential zoning district R1-43 Conditional Use Permit to mixed-use Planned Area Development, a request from Sean Lake of Pew and Lake PLC and the Pegasus Airpark Flight Association.

“The proposed zoning tonight is really to seek a more-permanent zoning designation,” Kyle Barichello, town planner, said to the commissioners.

“As you know, CUPs have the ability to be challenged and thus brought up to council and potentially have any disputes happen in the hearing process. However, with this permanent zoning designation, what this does is allow the airport runway by right,” he said.

While the creation of the airpark was being considered by the Town of Queen Creek, the Federal Aviation Administration was also holding hearings and ultimately approved the location for Pegasus in March 1994. Pegasus Airpark was approved as a Visual Flight Rule airpark only, with no Instrument Flight Rule activity allowed, Development Services Director Brett Burningham said in a memo to the council.

“This is an important distinction since airparks operating with VFR activities have less-intense uses than those operating with IFR activities. Moreover, the airpark adheres to its own operation and safety regulations as well as a myriad set of rules and regulations established by the Federal Aviation Administration,” Mr. Burningham said.

The Pegasus Airpark runway is used only by Pegasus Airpark residents and their invited guests, with fewer than 10 flights a day, according to a graph in the memo.

“No changes are proposed to current airpark operations or to the Pegasus Airpark residential subdivision. The existing Conditional Use Permit conditions of approval have been updated and modified accordingly as part of the rezoning effort,” he said.

Condominium plat

The council is to vote on a condominium plat for hangars at Pegasus, a request by Premium Hangar Investments LLC, as part of a consent agenda.

The replat will increase the total number of hangar lots to 32 by adding one hangar lot, according to a memo to the council from Mr. Burningham, Town Engineer Chris Dovel and Principal Engineer Marc Palichuk.

“Per the approved amendment to the Conditional Use Permit (CU01-04) approved on June 16, 2004, the number of planes allowed at the hangar location is 153. There are currently 78 total hangars and this replat will increase the total number of hangars to 79,” the memo states.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist