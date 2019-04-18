Phase I of Power Road improvements complete

Recent completion of the Power Road construction from Ocotillo to Brooks Farm provides improvements to one of Queen Creek’s major north-south connectors. They include three lanes in each direction, a center turn lane and a box culvert, or bridge over the Sonoqui Wash.

“Safety and transportation continue to be top priorities for the town,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a release.

“The bridge over the Sonoqui Wash will allow Power Road to remain open during rain events, which is particularly important as we approach the summer months. It is exciting to be one project closer to better roads ahead in Queen Creek. We appreciate our residents continued patience as we make these important improvements. We also appreciate the partnership with the Sossaman family who donated the necessary easements to widen Power Road.”

The project also improves non-motorized transportation options with the addition of sidewalks and bike lanes. The current improvements were designed by Stantec with construction completed by Hunter Contracting, according to the release.

The second phase of the Power Road improvements, from Brooks Farm to Chandler Heights, is in design with construction anticipated to begin in 2020.

The Power Road project is one of the improvements in the town’s infrastructure improvement plan. The Town Council-approved plan identifies $195 million in roadway needs, adding 91 new lane miles through 41 projects over the next 10 years. Projects within the plan are prioritized based on traffic volume and availability of alternate routes.

The follow roadway projects are under construction:

Ellsworth and Queen Creek Intersection (Phase 2): Widening Ellsworth Road to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane and bike lanes from Walnut to Germann roads and softening the curve at Queen Creek Road. (The project is in coordination with private development). Anticipated to be complete in mid-2019.

Riggs Road – Recker to Meridian: The Maricopa County Department of Transportation is improving Riggs Road from Recker to Meridian roads in partnership with the Town of Queen Creek. The improvements are being completed in phases. Widening of Riggs Road from Power to Hawes and the final phase, from Crismon to Meridian, are both underway and anticipated to be complete in mid-2019. The Riggs Road corridor will serve as a major access point for the southeast portion of town, and will help improve transportation throughout Queen Creek and the region.

For more information about the town’s capital improvement program, go to QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.

