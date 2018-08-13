Phoenix Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi wins prestigious award

The Phoenix Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women recently received the Fraternity’s highest and most prestigious honor, the Premier Club of Excellence Award.

Pi Beta Phi alumnae clubs promote and support fraternity philanthropic endeavors, assist collegiate chapters and offer friendship to new graduates and alumnae, according to a press release.

One large club and one small club, among nearly 300, are chosen each year as representatives of performance that is exemplary above all others.

The Phoenix Alumnae Club boasts an impressive number of engaged and enthusiastic members. More than 50 percent of those members participated in the club’s philanthropic initiatives last year contributing more than 670 literacy-related volunteer hours, $4,000 in-kind book donations and $1,490 in other contributions to support literacy projects.

Additionally, the Phoenix Alumnae Club raised nearly $7,000 for The Literacy Fund at Pi Beta Phi Foundation. The Fund plays a critical role in the success of Pi Beta Phi’s philanthropic effort, Read > Lead > Achieve, which promotes a lifelong love of reading, a release states.

The club also restructured its officer positions to promote delegation and involvement including adding an assistant communications role to focus on social media. All club events were specially designed to increase involvement and focus on fun, friendship and philanthropy.

“We are appreciative to have received this recognition, and we couldn’t have done it without the hard work and support of our leadership team and our more than 200 members,” Phoenix Alumnae Club President Morgan Sexton said in a prepared statement.

“When we picked our theme ‘Our Aim is True,’ our goal as a leadership team was to provide a premier experience for our members. We reassessed our 2017 programming and worked to freshen things up and deliver the changes our members were looking for in a club. We had a great year in 2017 and can’t wait to see what lies ahead.”

