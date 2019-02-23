Photos: 2 rescued from flooded Queen Creek wash

Two people stuck in the Queen Creek wash off of Kenworthy Road in San Tan Valley were rescued by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Metro Fire Department officials.

PCSO was called at 2:03 p.m. Feb. 22, according to a Facebook post at facebook.com/PinalCountySO.

“The 23-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were attempting to cross the wash on foot. The woman fell into the water, and the man jumped in to get her, but the currents were too strong, and they couldn’t get out,” according to the Facebook post.

“PCSO deputies and search and rescue teams responded to the scene. Deputies and Rural Metro Fire were able to get a towline to both individuals and waited with them until the DPS ranger was able to assist in getting them out,” the post states.

“This is a dangerous reminder to stay clear of the washes. It doesn’t matter if you are in your car or on foot. You are putting yourselves and the lives of first responders in danger when we try to save you,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the Facebook post. “We want to thank DPS and Rural Metro Fire Department for their assistance in helping these two individuals get out of the wash safely.”

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.