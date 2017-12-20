PHOTOS: Gala of the Royal Horses

The Fresians, Andalusians and Lippizans all perform together at the beginning of the show. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Rene Gasser performs with one of the Lippizans. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Rene Gasser and Gigi Gasser perform with one of the Lippizans. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Rene Gasser performs with one of the Lippizans. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Gigi Gasser stands on the back of two Friesians.
Gigi Gasser performs with one of the Lippizans. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Sydney Gasser brings out one of the lippizans. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Rene Gasser performs with one of the Lippizans while Sydney rides. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Gala of Royal Horses-1
Rene Gasser holds the European Union Flag backstage while on one of the Lippizans. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Gala of the Royal Horses was hosted Dec. 15 at the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre.in Queen Creek.
The show included riding master Rene Gasser and his daughter, Katharina, known as Gigi, and son, Sidney, riding Lippizaner, Friesians and Andalusian horses in dressage-style tricks.
Friesians, from the Netherlands, are known for their dancing skills; Lipizzaners, from Austria for their jumps.
Read related story here: https://queencreekindependent.com/sports-and-outdoors/gala-equestrian-show-combines-dressage-pageantry-dec-15-horseshoe-park/