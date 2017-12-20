PHOTOS: Gala of the Royal Horses

Gala of the Royal Horses was hosted Dec. 15 at the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre.in Queen Creek.

The show included riding master Rene Gasser and his daughter, Katharina, known as Gigi, and son, Sidney, riding Lippizaner, Friesians and Andalusian horses in dressage-style tricks.

Friesians, from the Netherlands, are known for their dancing skills; Lipizzaners, from Austria for their jumps.

Read related story here: https://queencreekindependent.com/sports-and-outdoors/gala-equestrian-show-combines-dressage-pageantry-dec-15-horseshoe-park/

