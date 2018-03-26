Pinal County deputy seizes 24 pounds of heroin in traffic stop

A Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy uncovered 24 pounds of heroin last week during a traffic stop on Interstate 10, PCSO officials stated in a release.
Authorities estimate the value of the drug at $400,000.
The deputy made the stop at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 22. Luis Zazueta Lopez, 39, was pulled over at mile marker 203 on the interstate, according to the release.
During the stop, the deputy noticed inconsistencies, officials said, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The heroin was found in a false floor compartment of the vehicle. A total of 21 bundles of heroin was recovered.
“This is the second bust our K9 deputies have made in the last week. It is disgusting to know that the cartel will profit from the weaknesses and addiction of others,” Sheriff Mark Lamb stated in the release. “I commend our deputies for the hard work and sacrifice they make to keep these drugs from coming into communities across Arizona and communities across our nation.”
The suspect was placed under arrest and taken to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center in Florence. He was booked in for possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics for sale, the release stated.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.