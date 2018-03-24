Pinal County, Queen Creek to share $1.2M cost of design for Meridian Road to SR24

An intergovernmental agreement with Pinal County for the design of Meridian Road from Germann Road to future State Route 24 was approved at a March 21 meeting by the town council.
The project consists of the design of Meridian from approximately .25 mile south of Germann to SR24, approximately 1.75 miles, as a three-lane collector roadway, according to town documents.
Voting for the IGA in a consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
“For the safety and welfare of the public, the town of Queen Creek and Pinal County desire to improve Meridian Road from Germann to State Route 24,” Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.
The city of Mesa and the Arizona Department of Transportation are designing SR24 from Ellsworth Road to Ironwood Road. The extension of SR24 is estimated to go to construction in 2019 with a completion date of 2021.
“It is the desire of Queen Creek and Pinal County to have Meridian Road connect to SR 24 when opened, or as soon as possible thereafter. The design is estimated not to exceed $1.2 million and will be funded 50 percent by Queen Creek and 50 percent by Pinal County. Design will consider three-lane half street improvements, drainage, and environmental constraints,” he said.
The design of Meridian Road is expected to start in July or August and is estimated to take between 12 and 14 months to complete. Once the design has begun, it is staff’s intention to begin discussions with Pinal County on a possible IGA for the construction of the roadway, he said in the memo.
The total estimated cost for construction of the project is $5 million, according to a copy of the IGA.
