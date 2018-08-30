Pinal County received 1,600 provisional ballots at Aug. 28 election

Pinal County Elections Director Michele Forney says that Tuesday’s primary election was a success for her department.

After a late night, Ms. Forney said that all ballots cast on election day were counted, except for the provisional ballots and those early ballots that arrived over the weekend and those dropped off at polling places.

“We have approximately 1,600 provisional ballots,” Ms. Forney said in a release.

“We also had approximately 4,200 early ballots dropped off at the polls, and we have several thousand more early ballots that came between Saturday and today, that we don’t have a total for at this time,” she said.

Carrying out a successful election takes months of planning and a lot of teamwork from other county departments, according to the release.

“It takes a countywide team effort,” Ms. Forney said in the release. “It’s similar to mobilizing troops for an operation.”

The county recorder’s office is working on validating early ballots and provisional ballots so that they can transfer them back to elections for tabulation, according to the release.

The elections department will update results at results.enr.clarityelections.com/AZ/Pinal/76500/Web02.210199/# and will update its Twitter account (@Pinal_Elections) as the week goes on.

