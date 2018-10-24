Pinal County shelter over capacity, offering specials on dogs, cats

The Pinal County Animal Care and Control shelter is filled to capacity.

“The problem is so severe that PCACC may have to begin euthanizing some dogs that are classified as not animal friendly (those dogs that would do well as only pets in a home),” according to a release.

“These dogs have been classified as being friendly toward humans, but have aggression issues toward other animals,” PCACC Director Audra Michael said in the release.

“Some have been at the shelter for almost a year. Their situation is deteriorating quickly the longer they stay in the kennels. People don’t understand they are really great out of the kennel but are crazy when they are in their kennel. They need a home,” she said.

The shelter has 152 kennels at the facility and now has more than 320 dogs at the site. PCACC also took in more than 55 cats Oct. 22 from a hoarder and now has more than 150 cats.

All dog adoptions are now $30 plus $15 for license and all cats are $10. These adoption specials will last until the end of the month, according to the release.

The Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter is at 1150 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande. It is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

The website is pinalcountyaz.gov/animalcontrol/pages/home.aspx. It is also found on Facebook @pinalcountyanimalcontrol. Adoptable dogs and cats can also be found at Petharbor.com.

