Pinal County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle-pedestrian crash

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 4:26 a.m. Feb. 8 was called to a car accident involving a pedestrian at Gary Road and Charbray Drive in San Tan Valley.

The investigation revealed the driver of a white Ford utility truck was heading north on Gary Road when he heard something hit his vehicle, PCSO said in a release.

“The driver stopped to see what he hit and immediately called 911 when he saw a female laying (in) the roadway. She was rushed to a local hospital and remains in extremely critical condition,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in the release.

“The investigation revealed the woman had a blood alcohol level of .187 and wandered into the roadway. This specific area along Gary Road is extremely dark, with no streetlights. The woman was wearing all black at the time of the accident,” according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle showed no signs of impairment. The incident remains under investigation. Once complete, the case will be submitted to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review, according to the release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.