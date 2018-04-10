Pinal County Sheriff’s Office offers report on Country Thunder 2018 efforts

Country Thunder 2018 ended Sunday, April 8 in Florence with 16 arrests made during the four-day event, which the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office provided law enforcement security and 24-hour law enforcement support.
PCSO scheduled off-duty deputies and undercover officers to work the campgrounds and the concert, according to a press release.
Additionally the sheriff’s office, through a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, ran Public Service Announcements on social media and on the jumbotron at the event to raise awareness about Sexual Assaults and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
County Thunder estimates 30,000 people attended the concerts each night, a record number from last year, a release states. During the event, deputies responded to 227 calls within the concert and campground area, compared to 161 calls in 2017.
There were no major incidents that occurred and the calls ranged anywhere from medical, noise, disorderly conduct, fights and assaults. The sheriff’s office did make 16 arrests.
PCSO provided a breakdown of the arrests, which includes one charge for narcotics possession, criminal damage, resisting arrest, misconduct involving weapons, hit and run with injury and liquor violation.
PCSO also made seven disorderly conduct charges and four assault charges. There were also two warrants.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office also conducted DUI patrols outside the event, using funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. PCSO deputies made contact with 2,026 designated drivers. Deputies also made 481 traffic stops during the four-day festival.
PCSO provided a breakdown of the department’s enforcement efforts. This included 54 sober drivers; nine misdemeanor DUIs; five civil speed tickets; two extreme DUIs and drug DUIs; and one aggravated DUI, DUI under 21 and minor consumption.
The sheriff’s office also reported 14 other arrests and three other citations.
“We believe that our partnerships with our local, state and federal partners, as well as our long time working relationship with Country Thunder made for a safe and fun event for everyone.” Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a prepared statement.
“I want to thank all our PCSO staff who worked around the clock to make this possible. We also want to thank Country Thunder for their continued partnership.”
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.