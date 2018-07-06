Pinal County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit arrests DUI suspects July 4

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit was out in full force July 4, with deputies looking for drivers who were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“We appreciate the aggressive effort of our traffic unit during the holiday weekend to keep Pinal County roadways safe,” PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a release.

“We hate to see the number of people who decided to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. People do not realize the impact of their decision until it is too late and too many people get hurt,” he said.

Deputies made a total of 202 contacts. Here is a breakdown of the numbers provided by PCSO:

Total aggravated DUI arrests: four

Total misdemeanor DUI arrests: 19

Sober designated drivers contacted: six

Extreme DUI arrests: one

Average blood alcohol content tested: 0.182

Minor consumption/ possession citations: one

Total DUI drug arrests: 14

Civil speed citations: three

Other citations (except speed): 10

Total other arrests: 30

The enforcement efforts would not be possible without the help and support of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, according to the release.

