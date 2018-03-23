Pinal County to suspend issuing open burn permits

Starting Monday, April 2, the Pinal County Air Quality Division will begin issuing only three-day open burning permits. All permits will expire by Tuesday, May 1.
Friday, April 27 will be the last day to obtain burn permits until the fall, according to officials.
Burn permits allow for the disposal of plant material by open burning during limited daytime hours.
State law prohibits open burning in Area A from May 1 through Sept. 30. The Pinal County portion of Area A includes Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Gold Canyon, San Tan Valley and portions of Florence.
“The annual cycle of rising temperatures will quickly dry seasonal vegetation, leading to an acute wildfire risk in the desert and upland areas of the county,” officials stated in a release. “The suspension on burn permits will continue until the summer monsoons arrive and mitigate the dual risks to public safety and public health.”
For more, visit www.pinalcountyaz.gov or call 520-866-6929.
