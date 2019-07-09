Plan for Loop 101 closures in Chandler July 12-15, 19-22 as widening project continues

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment. (ADOT)

A section of northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Chandler and Tempe is scheduled to close this weekend as the Arizona Department of Transportation continues work to build a new travel lane in each direction between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 (Santan Freeway).

Also this week: Drivers should expect ramp and lane closures along the Price Freeway while excavation work is underway.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following ramp and lane closures are in place:

The southbound Price Freeway off- and on-ramps at Elliot Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 11, and from 9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, to 5 a.m. Friday, July 12. Drivers can use the ramps at Warner and Guadalupe roads instead.

The southbound right lane between the Elliot Road off- and on-ramp also will be closed at the same times.

Weekend freeway closure

The northbound Price Freeway in Chandler and Tempe will be closed between the Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Warner Road from 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 15. All northbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps between Loop 202 and Warner Road, including all Loop 202 ramps to Loop 101, also will be closed. Drivers can use the following detours:

From westbound Loop 202 to northbound Loop 101: Exit at Dobson Road and head north to westbound Elliot Road.

From eastbound Loop 202 to northbound Loop 101: Exit at McClintock Drive and head north to eastbound Elliot Road.

Northbound Loop 101: Use the northbound Price Road frontage road.

Another full closure of the northbound Price Freeway is scheduled between Warner and Baseline roads July 19-22. Drivers should expect delays and plan to use detour routes. ADOT will provide more information when details are confirmed.

Learn more about this project and view a visual simulation of what the widened Price Freeway will look like at azdot.gov.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

