Plan for Loop 101 Price Freeway ramp closures through Aug. 9

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use the Loop 101 Price Freeway to plan for the following ramp closures scheduled from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9:
- The southbound Price Freeway on- and off-ramps at Ray Road will be closed nightly 9 p.m.05 a.m. from Tuesday, Aug. 6, to the morning of Friday, Aug. 9.
- The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
- The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Warner Road and off-ramp at Elliott Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
- The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliott Road and off-ramp at Guadalupe Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Wednesday, Aug. 7, to the morning of Friday, Aug. 9.
- The freeway’s right lane between the restricted ramps also will be closed.
Upcoming extended ramp closures
Additional upcoming extended ramp closures are:
- The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed continuously beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
- The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed continuously from 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
ADOT’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction along Loop 101 between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway. Go to azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/loop-101-(price-freeway)-improvement-project-baseline-road-to-loop-202-Santan.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.