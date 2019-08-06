Plan for Loop 101 Price Freeway ramp closures through Aug. 9

(ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use the Loop 101 Price Freeway to plan for the following ramp closures scheduled from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9:

The southbound Price Freeway on- and off-ramps at Ray Road will be closed nightly 9 p.m.05 a.m. from Tuesday, Aug. 6, to the morning of Friday, Aug. 9.

The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Warner Road and off-ramp at Elliott Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliott Road and off-ramp at Guadalupe Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Wednesday, Aug. 7, to the morning of Friday, Aug. 9.

The freeway’s right lane between the restricted ramps also will be closed.

Upcoming extended ramp closures

Additional upcoming extended ramp closures are:

The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed continuously beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed continuously from 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

ADOT’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction along Loop 101 between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway. Go to azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/loop-101-(price-freeway)-improvement-project-baseline-road-to-loop-202-Santan.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.