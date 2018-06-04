Planet Fitness Queen Creek celebrates upcoming opening with special offers

Planet Fitness, among the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., has announced the Queen Creek location opening in late June with memberships now on sale.

New members can join the Queen Creek location for $1 down and then $10 a month through June 27 by registering at the club or online at planetfitness.com, according to a press release.

The 22,000-square-foot Queen Creek Planet Fitness will offer state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully-equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, massage chairs, tanning beds and more.

The facility will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, noted the release.

“We’re excited to bring a Judgement Free fitness experience to the Queen Creek area,” said Brandon Thomas, regional director of United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness Franchisee Group that operates 88 locations across 10 states. “Whether you’ve never belonged to a gym before or you’re an existing gym member looking to try a new facility, we’re confident that our encouraging and hassle-free environment will be a welcome addition to the community.”

Planet Fitness is said to provide a high-quality experience where members have a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, starting at $10 a month membership with a variety of benefits, the release said.

Benefits including a free small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer and a member appreciation gesture of free pizza are offered on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, the release added.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.