Portion of Loop 202 Santan Freeway closed this weekend

Sections of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in the southeast Valley are scheduled to be closed this weekend for pavement improvements.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has set the following closures to allow crews to apply an asphalt-based treatment to extend the life of the existing pavement and also repair areas of worn pavement:

Loop 202 closed in both directions between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Chandler and Williams Field Road in Gilbert from 10 p.m. Friday, May 10, to 3 a.m. Monday, May 13, for pavement improvements. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 in Chandler will be closed. Plan ahead and be prepared to use alternate routes, including U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway).

Following a wet winter, ADOT crews have been working since February to make repairs, often during overnight hours, to areas of freeway pavement damaged by a combination of moisture and heavy traffic, according to a release.

The fog seal treatment along the Santan Freeway in the southeast Valley will involve tanker trucks spraying an asphalt-based emulsion on the pavement. Crews will be prepared to reopen the freeway in segments after the emulsion has time to dry and other pavement repairs are completed. The treatment helps offset the effects of aging and drying in older pavement, including rubberized asphalt, extending its life cycle, according to the release.

