Power Road at Via Del Oro property purchased for $46,500

The Queen Creek Town Council on March 7 as part of a consent agenda approved spending $46,500 to purchase property on Power Road at Via Del Oro and north of Chandler Heights Road.
Voting yes were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Jake Hoffman and Julia Wheatley. Council member Dawn Oliphant was absent.
The property is owned by Michael Nebi and Julie Gonul Nebi. It is needed for the Ocotillo Road to Brooks Farm Road project on Power Road.
The acquisition will alleviate traffic congestion particularly at the entrance to the Benjamin Franklin School just north of the property. The project also includes the realignment of the right-hand turn lane into the school property, Public Works Director Troy White said in a memo to the council.
“The town has plans of widening the roadway to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane, curb and sidewalks,” Mr. White said.
“Improvements will also include underground utilities, irrigation and a box culvert crossing at Sonoqui Wash,” he said.
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly